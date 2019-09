Miguel Cabrera Is Tweeting Out Tons Pictures Of Him And Prince Fielder And It's The Saddest Thing Ever

The Detroit Tigers traded Prince Fielder to the Texas Rangers last night for Ian Kinsler.

The move gives them much more financial flexibility going forward (Fielder still has $US168 million left on his contract).

But it also broke the heart of Detroit’s best player, Miguel Cabrera.

Miggy has been tweeting and retweeting pictures of Fielder and him all morning.

No captions. No nothing. Just the pictures of happier times that they’ll never have again.

La dupla temible en la temporada 2012 y 2013. @MiguelCabrera y Prince Fielder. pic.twitter.com/8iMw2RqV6p

— Wil Acevedo†. (@TercerBate) November 21, 2013

