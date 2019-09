If Tigers fans had any concerns of a Triple Crown hangover, Miguel Cabrera answered those worries with one of the longest home runs you will see in Spring Training.



There is no official distance recorded in Spring Training games, but it appeared that he hit the Jonathan Papelbon pitch a mile, give or take (via MLB.com)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.