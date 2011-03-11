The Night Miguel Cabrera Got A DUI He Told Cops "Kill Me"

Photo: TCPalm.com

More details have emerged of the night Miguel Cabrera was arrested for DUI and they suggest that Cabrera’s problems may be more serious than anyone thought.When Cabrera was interacting with the police he told them “[expletive] shoot me. Kill me.” Before he was arrested Cabrera was twice asked to leave a bar and he threatened the bar’s manager, “You don’t know me. I will kill you. I know all of you, and I will kill all of you and blow this place up.” Cabrera also later threatened to shoot a police officer.



Obviously Cabrera was intoxicated, but that is still an alarming reaction no matter how much he’d had to drink. Perhaps Cabrera panicked given his history with alcohol and wanted to be spared the embarrassment of another public drunken episode, but his words are over the top.

The Tigers’ star’s struggles with alcohol won’t disappear overnight, but this kind of breakdown suggests that Cabrera might need further help.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.