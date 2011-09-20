Miguel Cabrera Didn't Participate In His Detroit Tigers' Alcohol-Filled Division Title Celebration

Photo: AP

The Detroit Tigers clinched their first AL Central division title in 24 years Friday night.Clubhouse attendants prepared the locker room for a champagne and beer-filled extravaganza. But something – or someone – was missing from the customary celebration.



Miguel Cabrera.

With flowing beverages serving as a reminder of demons’ past, the Tigers all-star first baseman sat in the corner on an exercise bike sipping on a bottle of water.

Cabrera was arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence. That came after an alleged 2009 altercation when his wife reported a domestic disturbance.

The sum of his errors nearly cost Cabrera his entire season. Now, he’s nearing a 30-home run, 100 RBI year.

Tigers fans can only hope the 28-year-old Cabrera’s self-control is a sign of burgeoning maturity, and not just a flash of good decision-making.

