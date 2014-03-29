CHART: Miguel Cabrera May Now Pass Alex Rodriguez In Career Earnings

With the Detroit Tigers giving Miguel Cabrera an 8-year, $US248 million extension, his career earnings will now rival that of Alex Rodriguez, who signed the two largest contracts in baseball history.

Alex Rodriguez has made $US354.8 million in his career and will finish with $US415.8 million if he finishes out his contract with the Yankees.

Cabrera has already earned $US117.0 million in his career. By the time his new contract is over, he will reach $US409 million. His new deal also has two option years worth another $US60 million which would push his career earnings to $US469 million, making him the highest-paid player in baseball history.

