Australia’s exodus from cities is continuing, with new data showing migration to regional areas remains 15% higher than two years ago

Net migration to regional Australia is still double what it was 2 years ago. (Credit: Getty)

Migration away from Australian capital cities remains 15% higher than it was two years ago.

The changing patterns, sparked by lockdowns, have seen regional property prices skyrocket.

The median property value across regional Australia jumped 26.1% in the year to January 2022.

Australia’s urban exodus is continuing, new data from Commonwealth Bank shows, with quarterly migration away from capital cities 15% higher than it was in the two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the December quarter data, released on Thursday, net migration to regional areas is more than double the levels recorded over the two years prior to the pandemic.

It follows a dramatic drain from cities in the early months of 2020, when lockdowns and remote work pushed city-dwellers to seek more space outside of metropolitan hubs.

Capital cities lost 11,800 people to internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021, according to ABS figures.

The country’s two largest capital cities saw the biggest losses of population, with Sydney and Melbourne representing 53% and 46% of net outflows respectively.

CBA’s Regional Movers Index tracks movements between Australia’s regions and capital cities using data from its 10 million customers.

In 2021 50% of the people who moved to regional NSW came from NSW cities, its data showed.

The areas that recorded the strongest annual growth in migration were based in Queensland and South Australia, with SA’s Port Augusta seeing 54% growth, followed by Queensland’s Douglas and Western Downs at 49% and 48%.

High-population coastal centres close to capital cities continued to be the main destinations for capital city dwellers making a regional move.

The Gold Coast continues to be the most popular destination, welcoming 11% of all capital city dwellers who moved to regional areas during 2021.

The next most popular destinations were the Sunshine Coast, Greater Geelong, Wollongong and Lake Macquarie.

Paul Fowler, CBA’s executive general manager for regional and agribusiness banking, said the analysis showed the continued impact of flexible working arrangements on migration.

“It’s likely we will continue to see this movement as people recognise the benefits of a regional lifestyle,” Fowler said.

Dr Kim Houghton, chief economist at the Regional Australia Institute’s (RAI), said two years of data sets showed trends that emerged at the start of the pandemic were continuing.

“It is particularly exciting that many of the smaller regions showing high rates of growth are inland towns,” Houghton said, in reference to the explosive population growth across coastal regions that has strained local governments and pushed property prices to record highs.

The median property value across regional Australia jumped 26.1% in the year to January 2022, outpacing the combined capital city growth rate of 21.3%

Byron Shire’s median house price, for example, overtook even Sydney’s meteoric price rises, increasing 47.8% to $1.7 million, according to the latest Domain House Price Report.

This marks an increase of 111.2% from just five years ago when the median price sat at $805,000.

Similarly, coastal hubs Tweed and Ballina rose by 33.8% and 32.3% respectively.

But Houghton said the pandemic, even with its unprecedented regional population growth, also changed some long-established migration patterns, “which is a good sign for more balanced population growth across Australia in the future”.