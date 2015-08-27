REPORT: Up to 50 migrants found dead in a truck in Austria

Google Maps The area the truck was found in, between Neusiedl and Parndorf on Europe’s E60 route.



As many as 50 people have been found dead in a truck in Austria, according to domestic media.

According to DW, Germany’s English-language public news broadcaster, police have confirmed “many migrants” were found dead.

A truck was found on Austria’s A4 motorway, the European E60 route, between Neusiedl and Parndorf.

Kronen Keitung, Austria’s biggest newspaper, has the story and also has a picture of the truck.

Two weeks ago 86 migrants were found in a similar truck on the country’s A1 highway, and 38 were found on the same A4 highway.

About 50 migrants were found dead earlier in the day by the Italian coastguard off the coast of Libya, while 430 were rescued alive.

There has been a spike in the number of migrants and refugees attempting to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, and some are trafficked across by road.

