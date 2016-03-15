As many as 2,000 migrants have found a way into Macedonia from Greece despite strict border controls

Around 2,000 migrants from a camp in northern Greece got around a border fence and crossed in to Macedonian territory on Monday, a Reuters photographer said.

After walking for several hours, the migrants crossed a river and found a way around the fence put up by Macedonian authorities to keep them out, photographer Stoyan Nenov said.

Macedonian soldiers put some of the migrants in army trucks but it was unclear where they would be taken to.

An intelligence source in Macedonia said a group of migrants entered the country. “Police and army are aware, they intervened,” the source said.

Earlier on Monday Reuters reported that a large group of migrants marched away from the sprawling tent city near Idomeni, where at least 12,000 people have been stranded in filthy conditions since Macedonia and other nations blocked their route north along the so-called Western Balkan route, according to a Reuters TV crew.

