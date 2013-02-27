Ronda Rousey's Potential Next Opponent Talks Trash: 'I'm Going To Rip Her Face Off'

Photo: YouTube

Ronda Rousey won the first women’s fight in UFC history on Saturday night.It was a close call — her opponent Liz Carmouche was in a dominant position before Rousey turned it around and nearly broke her arm with an armbar — that left her two potential future opponents unimpressed.



In a post-fight interview Miesha Tate (who Rousey already beat once), said, “I got her on her back in the first fight, and a guarantee if I get her in the second one I’m gonna rip her face off.”

Tate still has to win one more fight (against the other fighter in this video, Cat Zingano) before she has the chance to face Rousey.

Here’s the full video from Cage Potato:

