UFC fighter Miesha Tate carried a 6-year-old girl with a broken arm down a mountain

UFC fighter Miesha Tate came to the rescue of a family whose six-year-old daughter broke her arm while on a hiking trip in Nevada.

Tate posted on her Facebook that she was hiking along Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas, Nevada, when she came across a mother struggling to carry her daughter, Kai, down the mountain.

When Tate learned the girl had broken her arm, she offered to carry her down. The mother asked Kai her preference, and, according to Tate, she quickly chose Tate.

Read Tate’s post and check out the photos below:



Tate also shared a video on Instagram of Kai thanking Tate for helping her down the mountain.



While a broken arm isn’t life-threatening, the situation could have worsened if the mother wasn’t able to carry Kai down the mountain. Luckily, Tate was there to ease the burden.

