There's A Massive Blizzard In America, And Nobody Is Talking About It

Photo: Weather Channel

If you’re on the East coast, look outside. It’s probably not snowing.As such, the media isn’t covering it.



But there’s a massive snowstorm in the Midwest that’s grounding flights, and producing extreme cold.

Chicago is already freaking out about the “snowpocalypse”.

O’Hare has canceled 1100 flights.

And the worst hasn’t hit yet. 9PM to 5AM is when the worst of it will hit.

Of course, this has all kinds of ramifications for weather, and the economy and so on. Reuters reports that the wheat market will be at a standstill (and of course wheat prices have global ramifications).

As for the East Coast, expect ugliness on Wednesday, when freezing rain and the wintry mix come together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.