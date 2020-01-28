10 reasons why Midwesterners love winter

Talia Lakritz/Insider The author enjoying winter in the Midwest.

Frigid winters are one of the Midwest’s characteristic charms.

Skiing, snow tubing, and ice-skating are classic Midwestern pastimes during the winter months.

If you can make it through a Midwestern winter, you can make it through anything.

Growing up in the Midwest gave me a tolerance for sub-zero temperatures and a love of all things winter.

Sure, there were mornings when my car wouldn’t start because even the garage was too cold, and times I forgot my gloves at home and couldn’t feel my fingers, but winter in the Midwest is also one of the most beautiful times of year, when snow coats tree branches, lakes freeze into ice-skating rinks, and the occasional snow day provides a brief respite from your routine.

Here’s why Midwesterners like me love winter.

Once you’ve made it through Midwestern winters, everywhere else is no big deal.

Nati Harnik/AP Pedestrians bundle up in sub-freezing temperatures on the campus of the University of Nebraska Omaha.

The ability to thrive in sub-zero temperatures is a point of pride for Midwesterners. When I moved to New York, I couldn’t believe how mild the winters were.

School gets cancelled for snow days and cold days.

Nam Y. Huh/AP School buses parked at the Skokie School District 68 parking lot in Skokie, Illinois.

If it’s cold enough to get frostbite while you wait for the bus, school will most likely be cancelled.

Winter sports like snow tubing and skiing provide an adrenaline rush.

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images Cross-country skiers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Plus they help you stay warm.

Ice-skating on frozen lakes is way more fun than at indoor rinks.

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images Ice-skating in Lake of the Isles Park in Minnesota.

Indoor rinks might have concession stands and locker rooms, but frozen lakes offer stunning views of nature and fresh winter air.

Hiking trails are gorgeous covered in snow.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Frosty Minnehaha Falls Park in Minnesota.

If you’ve never seen a frozen waterfall, you’re in for a treat.

Plowed piles of snow make excellent snow forts.

Andy Manis/Getty Images A snow fort in Madison, Wisconsin.

All you have to do is dig an indentation into the giant pile at the end of your driveway.

There’s no road construction.

Paul Sancya/AP Interstate 94 during a winter storm in Detroit, Michigan.

Every Midwesterner knows there are four seasons in the Midwest: winter, winter, winter, and construction.

Frigid football games are a rite of passage.

Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Green Bay Packers fans brave the frigid weather in the parking lot at Lambeau Field.

Freezing temperatures never stopped Midwestern football fans from tailgating.

You get to wear cosy hats and sweaters.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images A woman dressed for cold weather in Chicago, Illinois.

Don’t go outside without them in a Midwestern winter.

Fierce winters are part of what makes the Midwest the Midwest.

Charlie Riedel/AP ‘Dogsledding’ in Kansas City, Kansas.

Braving the cold is part of the charm of living in the Midwest.

