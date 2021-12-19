Search

I grew up in the Midwest — here are 10 reasons why Midwesterners love winter

Talia Lakritz
Rooftops in Dayton, Ohio, covered in snow.
Rooftops in Dayton, Ohio, covered in snow. Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Frigid winters are one of the Midwest’s characteristic charms.
  • Skiing, snow tubing, and ice-skating are classic Midwestern pastimes during the winter months.
  • If you can make it through a Midwestern winter, you can make it through anything.
Growing up in the Midwest gave me a tolerance for freezing temperatures and a love of all things winter.
Talia lakritz winter midwest
The author enjoying winter in the Midwest. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Sure, there were mornings when my car wouldn’t start because even the garage was too cold and times I forgot my gloves at home and couldn’t feel my fingers. But winter in the Midwest is also one of the most beautiful times of year, when snow coats tree branches, lakes freeze into ice-skating rinks, and the occasional snow day provides a brief respite from your routine.

Here’s why Midwesterners like me love winter.

Once you’ve made it through Midwestern winters, everywhere else is no big deal.
Two people wear blankets to keep warm while walking around in winter.
Pedestrians bundle up in sub-freezing temperatures on the campus of the University of Nebraska Omaha. Nati Harnik/AP
The ability to thrive in sub-zero temperatures is a point of pride for Midwesterners. When I moved to New York, I couldn’t believe how mild the winters were.
School gets canceled for snow days and cold days.
School buses parked in a row.
School buses parked at the Skokie School District 68 parking lot in Skokie, Illinois. Nam Y. Huh/AP
If it’s cold enough to get frostbite while you wait for the bus, school will most likely be canceled.
Winter sports like snow tubing and skiing provide an adrenaline rush.
Cross-country skiers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Cross-country skiers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Plus they help you stay warm.
Ice-skating on frozen lakes is way more fun than at indoor rinks.
Two children ice skating.
Ice-skating in Lake of the Isles Park in Minnesota. Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Indoor rinks might have concession stands and locker rooms, but frozen lakes offer stunning views of nature and fresh winter air.
Hiking trails are gorgeous covered in snow.
Frosty Minnehaha Falls Park in Minnesota.
Frosty Minnehaha Falls Park in Minnesota. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
If you’ve never seen a frozen waterfall, you’re in for a treat.
Plowed piles of snow make excellent snow forts.
A snow fort in Madison, Wisconsin.
A snow fort in Madison, Wisconsin. Andy Manis/Getty Images
All you have to do is dig an indentation into the giant pile at the end of your driveway.
There’s no road construction.
Interstate 94 during a winter storm in Detroit, Michigan.
Interstate 94 during a winter storm in Detroit, Michigan. Paul Sancya/AP
Every Midwesterner knows there are four seasons in the Midwest: winter, winter, winter, and construction.
Frigid football games are a rite of passage.
Green Bay Packers fans brave the frigid weather in the parking lot at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers fans brave the frigid weather in the parking lot at Lambeau Field. Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Freezing temperatures never stopped Midwestern football fans from tailgating.
You get to wear cozy hats and sweaters.
A woman dressed for cold weather in Chicago, Illinois.
A woman dressed for cold weather in Chicago, Illinois. Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Don’t go outside without them in a Midwestern winter.
Fierce winters are part of what makes the Midwest the Midwest.
'Dogsledding' in Kansas City, Kansas.
‘Dogsledding’ in Kansas City, Kansas. Charlie Riedel/AP
Braving the cold is part of the charm of living in the Midwest.
