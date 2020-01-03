Midwest TikToks are hilarious and all Americans should watch them

TikTok Midwest TikTok creators are my new favourite thing.

Midwest TikTok creators are using the platform to share delightful videos about the heartland.

Charlie Berens, Ryan Ruebl, and You Betcha are a few of the biggest and most amusing accounts.

While they’re full of region-specific jokes, all Americans can enjoy their jump-cut edited hilarity.

When I was back on my parent’s farm in Wisconsin for the holidays, I showed all my friends and family TikToks about the Midwest every chance I could get.

I first fell in love with these wholesome creations when I was home in Manhattan. The accents, the references, and the clothing choices all reminded me of the place where I grew up.

My family has been quoting these creators nonstop since I showed them the videos, requesting I show their friends “that one about the roundabout” or “that one where he’s really cold in the morning.”

A few of my favourite channels are Charlie Berens,Ryan Ruebl, and You Betcha. Like many TikTok creators, they also have longer videos on YouTube or Facebook, but I prefer the cut-down videos that TikTok offers. You only have to commit to 30 or 60 seconds of entertainment, and they keep all the best jokes in the shorter versions.

My favourite TikTok, that I’ve probably watched 15 times already, is Berens’ one on Midwest goodbyes. He opens four beers over the course of the video and says iconic phrases every Wisconsinite grew up hearing, like, “You guys know you’re always welcome at the cabin.”

With accents that could melt a snowbank, these creators are poking fun at how overbearingly nice Midwesterners can sometimes be, showing the rest of the US some hilarious truths about the heartland.

While many of the jokes may be region-specific, everyone can enjoy TikToks from the Midwest.

