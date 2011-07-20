Midwest Healthcare Ranks Well With IU Health

Healthcare has been and continues to be one of the hot topics of the American public. Questions on universal healthcare, Medicare and Medicaid, and keeping healthcare costs down are just a few of the issues facing hospitals across America. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association listed improving healthcare access, keeping heathcare more affordable, improving quality and safety, improving consumer health and changing care delivery models as its top categories for health care trends in the past year in their annual Healthcare Trends in America report.



Doctors in Indianapolis, Chicago and Cleveland work in some of the most respected and renowned healthcare facilities. Indianapolis in particular exhibited this in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings report. IU Health ranked in the top 50 in areas such as gastroenterology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and geriatrics, making IU Health a premiere hospital in Indianapolis. IU Health is also one of a select few hospitals nationwide to be ranked in any of the specialty rankings.

As one of the largest and most experienced neurology and neurosurgery programs in the U.S., IU Health Neuroscience is committed to delivering the most advanced neurological care to the people of Indiana and beyond. Indeed, just today, leaders from IU Health, IU School of Medicine and the city gathered for a special beam-signing ceremony to commemorate the first phase of the new IU Health Neuroscience centre. When complete, this complex will bring together all the neuroscience specialties—including neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, neuropsychology, neurophysiology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and psychiatry—in one collaborative centre to improve patient care.

IU Health includes the only orthopedics program ranked in the state of Indiana. They treat patients in the following areas: foot and ankle problems, joint replacement, knees and hip problems, musculoskeletal oncology, pediatric orthopedics, physical therapy and rehabilitation, shoulder and upper extremity problems, spine, sports medicine and trauma fractures.

In gastroenterology, IU Health has some of the top physicians for endoscopy and colonoscopy. Digestive diseases affect 60 to 70 million Americans each year according to the National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse (NDDIC).

The program also uses the equipment ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) and Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), which is among the most advanced technology for the procedures in the country.

According to the Administration on ageing (AOA), there are 40 million seniors (65+) in America, which equates to 1 in every 8 people. Seniors face many more health problems, with arthritis, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and sinusitis the top five conditions. Midwest health organisations including IU Health treat those and more, including a variety of cases of memory loss, depression, medication problems, mobility and decline in function amongst seniors. Again, this program is ranked in the top 50 by U.S. News & World Report.

The complete list of 2011 rankings can be found at usnews.com.

