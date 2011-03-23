Midway Through The Seismic Window

I saw this video last week and chalked it up to mild conspiratorial entertainment and didn’t think too much of it until I heard the guys at Financial Sense talk about how their preparing for an earthquake as California is on high alert.



I consider Jim Puplava fairly conservative, so if he says he’s preparing for an earthquake, there may be something to it.

It appears the seismic window started last Friday the 19th with the full month, lasting through until the 26th.

Many times traders expect the market to behave as it has in the past and often times it does…until it doesn’t. One must remain flexible as it’s not a given that we’re going to rally like we have the previous 2 times.

Finally…I found this interesting and scary at the same time.

“What is clear is that for the 6.2 years since 2004, there have been more great earthquakes around the world than in any 6.2-year period throughout the 110-year history of seismic recordings.”

-Thorne Lay at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

