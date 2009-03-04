Midway Pretending Mortal Kombat Not For Sale

In business, as in dating, you don’t want to seem too eager. But in business, as in dating, you can easily overdo it.



Seems to us bankrupt Midway Games (once “MWY”, now delisted) is overdoing it. In an interview with MTV today, a Midway spokesman says this of Mortal Kombat, the company’s last asset:

“It’s not our goal to sell ‘Mortal Kombat,'” Midway spokesperson Geoff Mogilner told me. “It is something that, in the world of scenarios, it is something that could happen here. But it’s not something that we as a company are going for.”

Whatever. The company is screwing low-level employees out of back pay, while setting aside over $3 million in bonuses for execs — bonuses contingent on finding a buyer for Mortal Kombat.

There’s no bluffing this one, Midway. The executive bonus arrangement is in the public domain, everyone can see your hand. So please drop the pretense you’re ambivalent towards a deal and get something done.

