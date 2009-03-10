Midway Games' New Owner: I Don't Know Sumner

Creditors to bankrupt Midway Games are hopping mad over Sumner Redstone’s sale of the majority stake in the company to Mark Thomas, a man no one had ever heard of. Especially as it came to light that:



The sale triggered debt covenants that killed the company. Mark Thomas could stand to turn a $30 million profit on his $100,000 investment in Midway.

But under pressure and with depositions flying in bankruptcy court, Mark Thomas has spoken. He was even kind enough to provide his resume.

So who is Mark Thomas? A lawyer, did both undergrad and law school at U Alabama. No prior experience in video games, the closest he comes to the industry is some work in the casino business, a wholly different sort of gaming.

Mark told the court he never met either Sumner or Shari Redstone prior to November 14, 2008, and was approached about the sale via lawyers.

Still no word on how out of everyone in the universe Mark was chosen for such a sweetheart deal. Mark’s full statement below:



midway-BK-mark-thomas-declaration – Free Legal Forms

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.