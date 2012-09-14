An Epic Commercial From Denmark Makes Riding The Bus Look Awesome

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

When it comes to getting around, the buses don’t get much love. They are seen as slow, uncool, and far from the height of luxury travel.To overcome that image and get people excited about its new vehicle, Danish company Midttrafik produced this amazing send up of every epic movie trailer you have ever seen.



In “The Bus,” hordes of people fight for the right to climb on board, where they exult over comfortable seats and large windows, as they breeze by stopped cars thanks to a dedicated lane.

In this vision, the bus driver is cool and the passengers have a great time. As for the bus, “Yeah, it is street.”



[Via Adweek]

