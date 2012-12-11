Man Shot And Killed In Broad Daylight In Midtown Manhattan

Columbus Circle

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A 31-year-old man has been shot in the head in Midtown Manhattan, near West 58th Street and Broadway, NBC 4 reports.The suspect has fled the scene, according to police.NBC4 and the New York Post, both citing authorities, are reporting the man has died.



CBS is reporting he was pronounced dead on arrival at Roosevelt Hospital.

While earlier reports indicated the unidentified victim was in a car at 58th Street and Broadway, NBC 4 New York is now reporting he was walking westbound on 58th Street.

The suspect approached the man from behind shot him in the back of the head, and got into a parked silver or grey Lincoln MKZ, according to NBC 4.

However, authorities are investigating whether the gunman fired from inside a car, Deputy Commission Paul Browne told MyFoxNY.

“It definitely looks like a hit,” a law-enforcement official told The Wall Street Journal.

The shooting occurred near the Saint Thomas Choir School, according to DNAinfo.com.

“We heard a single shot,” pedicab tour guide Benny Harris told DNAinfo.com. “We all flinched. It was loud. We looked down the block. We saw a guy on the ground.”

A witness told The New York Times’ J. David Goodman he “heard one really loud shot. Nobody saw the guy who did it. He was like a ghost.”

Sedat Kolo, a pedicab driver who was at the scene, told Goodman he saw the man fall down after the shooting.

“I told him ‘Hang on, breathe easy’,” Kolo told the Times. “He was trying to say something, but blood kept coming out of his mouth. There was blood all over. Then he lost consciousness.”

Law enforcement is now searching for the suspect, who was wearing a dark jacket with a khaki hood at the time of the incident, according to NBC 4.

Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and might have a picture of the gunman, CBS New York is reporting.

More to come as it develops…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.