15 Midseason TV Shows You Should Be Watching

The Olympics and Oscars are over.
Now, a handful of new and returning TV shows are competing for your attention.
If you’re wondering what to watch, we’ve looked over both the new and returning midseason series’.
From comedies to dark, gritty thrillers and returning favourites, here’s what is worth your time.
Premieres: Thursday, March 6th at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Andy Daly ('Eastbound & Down') stars as critic Forrest MacNeil, who is out to review life itself from hot button topics like racism to sleeping with a celebrity.
Why you should watch: The half-hour comedy (co-created by Daly) not only looks hilarious with its mock-u-mentary feel and absent-minded host, but could also be a great satire of life's absurdities.
Air date: Tuesday at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the Nick Hornby book, 'About A Boy' tells the story of Will Freeman (David Walton), a single guy without a care in the world. That is until a single mum (Minnie Driver) and her young son (Benjamin Stockham) move in next door possibly forcing Will into adulthood (or possibly even further back into childhood).
Why you should watch: The sitcom has a wonderful cast (you may remember Walton as Dr. Sam from his stint on Fox's 'New Girl'), is from executive producer Jason Katims ('Parenthood,' 'Friday Night Lights'), and if the series is anything like the book it's bound to have as much heart as it does laughs.
Air date: Friday at 10 p.m.
Where we left off: Things aren't going well for criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) who is locked away for crimes committed by psychiatrist Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen). The only problem? No one knows Lector's the one behind a bunch of grisly murders. The ones who do get close enough to the truth don't live long enough to bring Hannibal to justice.
Why you should watch: The Internet goes absolutely crazy for Mikkelsen and Dancy, and it's not difficult to see why. The chemistry between the two is fantastic, and the two are friends off screen as well. We have to mention the team who is running the show's social media -- and Tumblr. They do a phenomenal job of knowing their audience and making them hunger for more.
If you're not convinced, 'Hannibal' has also been called 'the best drama on network TV.'
Air dates: Monday at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Norman (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga), buy a run-down motel after the death of Norman's father to try and keep the outside world from destroying their very close mother-son bond.
Why you should watch: Set as a 'twisty, moody modern prequel to 'Psycho,' 'Bates Motel' brings in dynamic performances while mixing in a mystery that is -- at times -- literally to die for. Highmore embraces the multiple personalities of Norman without alienating the audience while Farmiga's performance has been described as 'gorgeously demented.' Hitchcock would be proud.
Premieres: Tuesday Apr. 15th, 10 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the Coen Brothers' film of the same name, the show will follow the residents of Fargo, North Dakota as they go in and out of each other's lives in strange and (if the climate is any indication) cold ways.
Why you should watch: With a cast of Billy Bob Thorton, Colin Hanks, and Bob Odenkirk (along with the Coens producing) the television show could come somewhere close to the 1996 Oscar winner.
Premieres: Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Set during the height of the Cold War, 'The Americans' has two KGB agents posing as married American citizens. The marriage of Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) may be set up, but heading into season 2 how long can they pretend their marriage is real?
Why you should watch: Thanks to the performances of Russell and Rhys, 'The Americans' is a wonderful period piece showcasing the Cold War paranoia that coursed through the timeframe.Yet, it's even a better character study of two people who may not be able to find the line between love and duty.
Premieres: Sunday, Mar. 9th at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Arcadia, Missouri is rocked when the dead start to return from the grave. Yet, the greatest mystery may be what a strange young boy named Jacob (Landon Gimenez) knows about it.
Why you should watch: A lot of mystery surrounds 'Resurrection' so the show could go either way. Will it be ABC's next 'Lost' or will it be its next 'Flash Forward'? A strong cast (led by Omar Epps) and twisting storyline may keep the show alive long enough to find out.
Premieres: Sunday Apr. 6th at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns in her Emmy Award winning role as Vice President Selina Meyer. Heading into season 3, Selina attempts to make moves that will finally get her into a role greater than second place.
Why you should watch: Louis-Dreyfus performance alone is worth your vote, but 'Veep' is so well rounded and hilarious it will actually make you want to follow politics.
Air date: Thursday at 10 p.m.
What it's about: 'Vikings' tells the true story of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a viking who along with his wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), tries to stay alive in the warring world of Norse heroes while yearning for something more.
Why you should watch: 'Vikings' ended its first season with strong ratings making it the History Channel's first successful scripted series. However, what makes it worth watching is its level of detail both for the history and its storytelling. At the least, it's a good way to fill your 'battles with swords' void until 'Game of Thrones' returns.
Premieres: Saturday, Apr. 19th at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) has always lived a lonely existence. That is until she sees what looks to be her exact double take her own life. This sets her down a trail of imposters, lies, and most importantly the realisation that she is in fact one of many clones.
Why you should watch: The mysteries of season one and Tatiana Maslany's performance as eight (!) different characters helped give the show a strong cult following. When last year's Emmy nominations were announced and Maslany was nowhere to be found, many said she was robbed.
Heading into its second season, the show is definitely worth a view if you think joining the 'Clone Club' is for you.
Premieres: Monday, May 5th at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) returns to save the world again in a 12-episode mini-series. This time he'll have to stop a terrorist attack in London along with fan favourite Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub) before the clock runs out.
Why you should watch: If you're already a fan of '24' this is a no-brainer. If you're new to the series there's not many more exciting characters in TV than Jack Bauer, and '24: Live Another Day' looks to be as exciting with the return of the original showrunners.
Premiered: Sunday, Jan. 12th at 9 p.m.
What it's about: The 8-episode season shifts between the past and 2012 as two scrappy detectives, Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson), try and pin down the identity of a man they thought they captured a long time ago.
Why you should watch: 'True Detective' had of the largest premieres for HBO in years with 2.3 million viewers. It's a little slow to start, but stay with it and the reward is a big pay off as the series delves just a bit further into the mystery of the case with each passing episode. Beyond that, the gritty dynamic between McConaughey and Harrelson, and the film-like direction of the series really carries the show.
The show's nearly over now, but it's a good binge watch if you haven't tuned in yet.
Premiered: Friday, February 14th
What it's about: Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) lied, manipulated, and cheated his way through season one of 'House of Cards' to get to the top of Washington politics. Going into season two, how long can it last before his house comes crumbling down?
Why you should watch: The direction and acting are darkly entertaining while Netflix's binge-watching format of delivering the entire 13-episode season at once allows for the show to take risks that other shows simply cannot.
Premieres: Sunday, Apr. 13th at 10 p.m.
What it's about: For six seasons Don Draper (Jon Hamm) has been the suave and at times irredeemable creative director of the Sterling Cooper ad agency. Now, with the series going into the first half of its final seventh season, focus remains on Don to see if he can save himself before the last cigarette burns out.
Why you should watch: Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row makes 'Mad Men' one of the best shows ever on TV. Period. With it heading into its last season it will be interesting to see how the series will mix a satisfying conclusion while continue to focus on its award-winning interpretive storylines that has made it a show worth advertising.
Premieres: Sunday, Apr. 6th at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Everyone wants to rule the seven kingdoms of Westeros from the sinister Lannister clan to the just, dwindling numbers of the Stark family to fiery Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Heading into the series' fourth season, the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's epic has seen a lot of blood spilled. Now, a few new faces may threaten to cripple the current power in place.
Why you should watch: How do you top last seasons/ much-discussed gorefest that was the Red Wedding? To start off, there are dragons (hopefully).
From the trailers, it appears vengeance will be on high order. Coming off a strong Emmy-nominated third season, fans of the books should be excited for an even larger event that will occur this season.
Oh, and did we mention the dragons?
