HEISMAN ODDS: These Are The Guys Trying To Pull A Massive Upset Over Andrew Luck

Tony Manfred
andrew luck stanford heisman candidate

Photo: AP

Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is the odds-on favourite to win the Heisman Trophy.He’s the consensus best player in the country, and his team has a great chance to go undefeated.

So who’s the biggest threat to knock him off?

For our money, it’s Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson — who gets way more television exposure than Luck and is also competing for a title.

BetOnline updated their Heisman odds this week.

These are the 15 players that have a (slight) chance to upset Luck.

16. Kirk Cousins, Michigan State QB, 100-1

Source: BetOnline

15. Michael Floyd, Notre Dame WR, 100-1

Source: BetOnline

14. Matt Barkley, USC QB, 60-1

Source: BetOnline

13. Ryan Broyles, Oklahoma WR, 50-1

Source: BetOnline

12. Aaron Murray, Georgia QB, 45-1

Source: BetOnline

11. Tajh Boyd, Clemson QB, 40-1

Source: BetOnline

10. Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State WR, 40-1

Source: BetOnline

9. Case Keenum, Houston QB, 40-1

Source: BetOnline

8. Robert Griffin III, Baylor QB, 12-1

Source: BetOnline

7. Denard Robinson, Michigan QB, 11-1

Source: BetOnline

6. Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State QB, 10-1

Source: BetOnline

5. Kellen Moore, Boise State QB, +750

Source: BetOnline

4. Trent Richardson, Alabama RB, +470

Source: BetOnline

3. Russell Wilson, Wisconsin QB, 4-1

Source: BetOnline

2. Landry Jones, Oklahoma QB, +275

Source: BetOnline

1. Andrew Luck, Stanford QB, 5-2

Source: BetOnline

Meet Andrew Luck

He's So Good, NFL Teams Might Lose On Purpose To Draft Him >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.