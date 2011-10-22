HEISMAN ODDS: These Are The Guys Trying To Pull A Massive Upset Over Andrew Luck

Photo: AP

Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is the odds-on favourite to win the Heisman Trophy.He’s the consensus best player in the country, and his team has a great chance to go undefeated.



So who’s the biggest threat to knock him off?

For our money, it’s Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson — who gets way more television exposure than Luck and is also competing for a title.

BetOnline updated their Heisman odds this week.

These are the 15 players that have a (slight) chance to upset Luck.

