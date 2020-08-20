18 moments in 'Twilight' that make more sense after reading 'Midnight Sun'

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate ‘Midnight Sun’ tells ‘Twilight’ from Edward’s point of view and is a bit darker as the 104-year-old vampire struggles with the monster inside him who wants to kill Bella.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Midnight Sun.”

If you re-watch 2008’s “Twilight” after reading Stephanie Meyer’s new companion story, “Midnight Sun,” some of the film’s more puzzling moments may finally make more sense.

You’ll fully understand Edward’s disgusted reaction to Bella the first time they met.

You’ll also get why Rosalie holds Bella in such contempt.

More than a decade after the release of “Twilight,” Twihards are discovering it all over again – through Edward’s eyes.

The much-anticipated companion story, “Midnight Sun,” was released on August 4, 2020. The book tells the love story of a vampire and a human girl, Bella, from Edward’s point of view.

After reading the nearly-700 page book, you may be compelled to seek out the first movie again. And it’s worth another watch. You may be surprised to find that some of the film’s more puzzling or laughable moments make more sense when you know Edward’s inner monologue.

Because Edward can read minds, his version of events gives fans further insight into why Rosalie detests Bella, Jasper’s deer-in-the-headlights appearance when we first meet him, and why the bad guys didn’t realise Bella was a human when they first met during the film’s famous baseball scene.

There’s a larger meaning behind Jess’ reference to Bella as a “shiny new toy” than you may have realised.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Anna Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the ‘Twilight’ films.

When Mike and Tyler try and win over Bella’s affections, Jess (Anna Kendrick) refers to her as the “shiny new toy” at school.

That’s not a line Jess says in the book. Instead, it’s how Edward refers to Bella in “Midnight Sun” when everyone starts making a fuss over her.

“The excitement over her was tiresomely predictable-it was the same reaction as one would get from flashing a shiny object at a group of toddlers. Half the sheep-like males were already imagining themselves infatuated with her, just because she was something new to look at.”

Jasper was having a tough time controlling his craving for blood when we first meet him.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Jessica says Jasper looks like he’s in pain and she’s not far off.

When Jasper first appears on screen, he noticeably looks a little dazed. It’s almost comical how out of sync he looks with the rest of the vampires, but that’s on purpose.

Though we never hear his thoughts on screen, in “Midnight Sun” Edward notes that Jasper was struggling with his control around humans, and in that moment, he was quite dangerous. Unlike the rest of the vampires, his determination to keep control over his senses was causing him to look stiff and inhuman.

Rosalie, Emmett, Alice, and Edward were all keeping up their guard around him in the event he faltered. Edward saw Jasper imagining biting into the throat of a young girl in the cafeteria.

You may remember laughing at Edward’s over-the-top reaction to Bella in biology class when they first meet. Bella thinks it’s because she smells. That’s not even the half of it.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Bella wonders if she smells bad. It’s just the opposite.

Edward looks ridiculous in biology class because he wasn’t simply put off by Bella’s scent. He was overwhelmed by it and was trying to restrain from killing the entire class.

Though we can infer that Bella’s scent caused Edward to act strangely towards her the first time they met, we learn the power it has over him and how painfully it affects him in “Midnight Sun.”

“Her scent hit me like a battering ram, like an exploding grenade… Instantly, I was transformed. I was nothing close to the human I’d once been… I was a predator. She was my prey.”

For the hour they’re in class, Edward considered the best ways to kill Bella and her classmates, if necessary.

“It would be slower and more difficult, trying to take them all down when they were panicked and scrambling, moving in chaos. Not impossible, but there would be much more noise. Time for lots of screaming. Someone would hear… and I’d be forced to kill more innocents in this black hour.”

This goes on for about seven pages until the class ends. It’s why Edward leaves the moment the bell rings. If he stayed in that class any longer he may have lost control.

When Edward doesn’t show up in class the next few days, he escapes to Alaska.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Edward travels to Denali for about a week in ‘Midnight Sun’ where he comes across Tanya.

In the extended version of the film, you see Edward struggle to carry a conversation with Emmett and Jasper in the school parking lot as Bella passes.

In the book, Edward’s already in his car with his brothers and sisters, driving far away from the school. In a vision, Alice sees Edward leaving the family in order to protect Bella. Otherwise, he’ll likely kill her.

Edward heads to Denali National Park in Alaska for six days where fellow vampires Tanya, Kate, and Irina live. There, Edward runs into Tanya and we learn that the female vampire once thought the two of them would pair up. The Denali clan appears in “Breaking Dawn” to stand by the Cullens in defence of Renesmee.

In the film, Edward’s absence is about half that time.

Edward appears so awkward during his first real encounter with Bella because he’s barely breathing and because the movie left out a subtle interaction between the two.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate In the book, Edward’s completely unsettled during this moment because he touches Bella by accident. The moment is left out of the film.

When Edward finally introduces himself to Bella in class it’s one of the cringiest interactions of the entire film.

Edward appears to stumble over his words because he’s trying to keep his mood in check around Bella. In “Midnight Sun,” we know he’s barely breathing and only speaking when absolutely necessary.

When he goes to check a slide under the microscope, their hands accidentally touch. As a result, Edward quickly, and awkwardly, looks into the microscope and repeats Bella’s findings. In the film, they don’t touch. It just looks like Edward is displaying exaggerated awkwardness for no apparent reason.

Edward is slightly offended when Bella asks if he wears contacts.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Edward’s slight arrogance leads him to make a big mistake with Bella when she inquires about his eyes.

When Bella asks Edward if he’s wearing contact lenses in the film, he immediately says no. In “Midnight Sun,” Edward finds the question strange since he has perfect vision.

He realises he made a huge mistake once Bella says she noticed a change in his eye colour from the first time they met. In the film, Edward’s so flustered and unsure of how to respond that he leaves mid-sentence as he comes up with a half-hearted response about fluorescents.

In reality, Edward’s eyes changed colour because he was out hunting to make sure he could stand being around Bella without killing her. In the book, Bella asks Edward this question in the classroom and simply shrugs it off without a response.

Jasper and Rosalie are ready to kill Bella after Edward saves her from Tyler’s van.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Rose and Jasper are seriously concerned Bella may be a threat to them and that she knows too much.

In order to save Bella, Edward used his super speed and super strength to prevent a van from crushing her. In the film, you see a quick shot of Edward’s siblings as they watch the events unfold. Rosalie expresses her uneasiness with Carlisle in the hospital.

In “Midnight Sun,” her concern runs deeper. Jasper and Rose are afraid Bella will reveal there’s something unusual about the Cullen family and want to stop her before she can say a word.

“The girl hit her head today. So maybe that injury turns out to be more serious than it looked,” Rosalie said, volunteering to kill Bella herself to protect the coven. “Every mortal goes to sleep with the chance of never waking up.”

Rosalie is annoyed and jealous of Bella partly because Edward finds her attractive.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Rosalie doesn’t understand how Edward could be attracted to a human.

“Twilight” shows fans Rosalie’s annoyance with Bella but doesn’t really explain some of the reasoning behind it until the sequel. She doesn’t understand Bella’s desire to be a vampire when Rosalie wishes she could be human again.

In “Midnight Sun,” we learn Rosalie’s jealousy runs a bit deeper. According to Edward, she was annoyed years ago when, unlike every other person and vampire, Edward wasn’t attracted to her. Rosalie wasn’t interested in Edward, but nonetheless, it bothered her that he didn’t find her desirable.

When Edward fell in love with Bella, Rosalie failed to see what Edward saw in “plain” Bella.

“Rosalie had relied on the belief that if I did not find her beauty worth worshipping, then certainly there was no beauty on earth that would reach me… Rosalie was mortally offended that I found some insignificant human girl more appealing than her.”

Edward asks Bella to distract him because he’s trying to hold back from killing a man who went after her.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Edward wasn’t joking when he said he wanted to rip their heads off.

When Edward saves Bella from a group of belligerent men in Port Angeles, he tells her he wants to go back there and rip their heads off because she doesn’t know what they were thinking.

An incredulous Bella asks Edward how he could possibly know what they were thinking, unaware he can read minds. In the film, Edward easily brushes off her question by saying it’s not tough to guess what was on their minds before asking her to distract him so he doesn’t go back and hurt them.

During a first watch, Edward’s reaction seems a bit visceral since he’s extremely protective of Bella. But in “Midnight Sun,” Edward hears the thoughts of a man named Lanny who was planning to have his way with the girl.

The men reminded Edward of predators he hunted and killed during his early days as a vampire before he settled down into his animal diet with the Cullens. Before he gets to Bella, Edward considers torturing Lanny until he begged to die.

Edward could have killed Bella in the meadow when he first took her there.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate In ‘Midnight Sun,’ the meadow is a more meaningful, personal place to Edward.

This scene plays out a bit different in the film. Edward begrudgingly takes Bella to a meadow to show her why he can’t go out in the sunlight (he sparkles) and then attempts to strike fear in her.

Edward shows Bella all of the “monstrous” things about him as tosses part of a tree across the forest and flits from rock to tree.

In the book, Bella is set on going to Seattle. When Edward asks to drive her there, her plans change and the two head to Edward’s secret meadow.

What we don’t see in the film – and learn about in “Midnight Sun” – is that Alice saw a vision that Edward seemed likely to lose control with Bella in the meadow and kill her. She ran through possible futures for Bella with Edward, but all of them included overcoming the obstacle of the meadow.

For most of the book, two visions haunt Edward. Alice either saw Bella dead or turned into a vampire. Unsatisfied with either outcome, Edward tried to see a third path where Bella lived her human life and they remained together.

Billy and Edward’s awkward stare down makes more sense when you know Billy’s thoughts.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate In ‘Midnight Sun,’ you learn why Billy looks horrified.

Billy and Edward give each other one of the film’s coldest, awkward stares when they drive by one another in front of Bella’s house.

This moment plays almost comically in the film since no words are exchanged between the two. In “Midnight Sun,” you’re able to read Billy’s thoughts as Edward hears them and it puts the scene into a better context.

“And suddenly the older man’s thoughts were screaming with shock and fear. Cold one! Vampire! Cullen!… What is it doing here? What should I do?“

There’s a reason Laurent, James, and Victoria didn’t realise Bella was human right away.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Jasper was helping to hide Bella’s appearance from the other vampires.

We’re told numerous times how attractive Bella’s scent and blood is to vampires. So, it’s odd that it takes a bit of time for Laurent, James, and Victoria to pick up on the fact that Bella’s a human when they come across the group playing baseball.

James doesn’t notice until a small gust of wind drives Bella’s scent in his direction. But Bella wasn’t good at blending in. She had some help.

In “Midnight Sun,” Edward starts tapping his foot to the rhythm of Bella’s heart to mask the sound. Jasper then controlled the emotions of the group during the conversation so Bella didn’t stick out as anything but mundane.

Edward only stops drinking Bella’s blood because he hears her voice.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate In the movie, Carlisle seems to know when all of the venom is magically out of Bella’s body. In reality, he’d have no way of simply knowing that detail.

In the film, Carlisle tells Edward he needs to find the will to allow himself to stop drinking Bella’s blood after he extracts venom from it. As a result, Edward starts seeing visions of his time with Bella that bring him out of a slight frenzy. The scene begins to fade out and we see Bella awake in a hospital.

In the books, this scene is drawn out much more. Edward can taste when Bella’s blood is clean, but has a tough time stopping himself from draining and killing the girl. Alice and Bella, ultimately, make him stop.

Since Alice can see the future, she’s able to tell Edward the exact moment to stop so he doesn’t kill Bella. She shows him visions of Bella alive and well to help assure him he’ll be successful in getting the venom out of her. When Edward can’t break free of his hold, it’s Bella’s voice – saying, “Stay Edward, stay with me” – that snaps him out of his bloodlust and make him drop her wrist.

“Her quiet voice slid into my head, somehow stronger than Alice’s panic, louder than all the chaos inside and around me. The sound of her confidence was a key turning; it seemed to reconnect my brain to my body. It made me whole again.”

Edward isn’t being honest with Bella while she’s in the hospital.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Once Edward sees how rattled Bella becomes when he tries to break away from her at the hospital, he decides he can’t go through with parting from her just yet. The timing isn’t right.

Edward attempts to break things off gently with Bella in the hospital by telling her to live in Jacksonville, Florida, with her mother. When Bella starts to hyperventilate over the thought of them being apart, Edward drops the subject.

In the book, Bella makes Edward swear to never leave her. He makes that promise, but it’s clear he’s only telling her what she wants to hear until she’s completely healed. Edward doesn’t want to put any added stress on Bella that would complicate her recovery from a few cracked ribs, a broken leg, and head injuries.

“I took her face in my hands again, let the consuming love I felt for her fill my eyes, and lied with all the experience of a hundred years of daily deception.”

Edward lies to Bella because he blames himself for her near-death experience and believes he’ll continue to place Bella’s life in danger as long as they’re together. If Bella doesn’t leave Forks, he plans to leave her when she’s strong enough even though he sees the depression it will cause.

Once you read this section in “Midnight Sun,” you realise it sets up the next story in the series, “New Moon,” perfectly. In the sequel, Edward breaks up with Bella and the Cullens leave Forks for a while.

Edward only took Bella to prom so she would have a fond memory of him to recall to her children later in life long after he was out of the picture.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Edward had an ulterior reason for taking Bella to the prom.

In the movie, it seems like a perfectly normal thing for Edward to take Bella to prom. He tells her it’s a “rite of passage” he didn’t want her to miss.

In “Midnight Sun,” Edward’s intentions are more clear. You’re aware the prom is simply Edward’s way of having one last good night with Bella before he eventually decides to part ways with her in “New Moon.”

Edward only decides to take Bella to prom – and allows Alice to doll her up – when he envisions her recalling the moment to her children later in life. He thinks he owes her a fond memory of high school that she’ll always remember, and one with him in it.

Edward actually helped set up Angela and her boyfriend, not Bella.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Bella and Edward look on at Angela and Eric at prom. It’s changed in the film, but Edward played matchmaker for Angela.

In the movie, Angela and Eric wind up with one another after Bella encourages her friend to ask Eric to the prom.

In the books, Angela starts dating a boy named Ben after Edward pushes him in her direction. Edward wants to do some small kindness to repay Angela for her kind thoughts and treatment of Bella. He and Emmett make Ben think Edward is into Angela. When Ben overhears them speaking in Spanish class, he gets the courage to ask Angela out.

In “Midnight Sun,” Edward notices they’re the only two people who look blissfully happy at prom. The moment makes him smile.

When Jacob speaks with Bella at prom, Edward considers them winding up together.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Jacob tries to give Bella a warning about Edward.

The scene between Jacob and Bella is a fleeting moment in “Twilight” as the two chat while Edward is gone for a moment. Jacob gives Bella a brief warning about Edward from her father. He wants the two to break up.

In “Midnight Sun,” Jacob interrupts Edward and Bella for a dance at prom. Edward watches on as the two have the same, slightly extended conversation.

As Edward looks on, he briefly considers that Jacob and Bella may wind up together. He refers to it as a “strange” thought, “half imagination, half fear.”

“She seemed more comfortable with him than with many of her other human friends. Perhaps his very pure, open mind had that effect on people… Would that pretty cluttered little house be in La Push?”

Out of all of the guys in Bella’s life, Edward is most welcoming of Jacob because his thoughts toward Bella are shown to be pure and well-intentioned. He knows Bella’s in good hands with him. That’s just the problem. By the book’s end, Edward is a bit threatened by Jacob because he’s exactly what the vampire isn’t: human.

The film changes Edward’s last words to Bella, altering the meaning behind them.

Summit Entertainment / Lionsgate In the film, it seems like Edward is promising Bella a lifetime of happiness. He’s really refraining from doing that as much as possible.

In the movie, when Edward refuses to turn Bella into a vampire, he asks Bella if it’s enough to just have a long and happy life with him.

Edward never would have said that line in the book. One of the last lines he says to Bella is that he’ll stay with her before asking if that’s enough.

The subtle change of the line masks his true thoughts where his inner monologue says he’ll stay with Bella “as long as it’s allowed, as long as it doesn’t hurt you. Until the sign comes, until it’s impossible for me to ignore.”

In “New Moon,” he leaves Bella when her life is put in danger again.

The movie makes it seem as if Edward is promising Bella a lifetime together forever. But in the book, Edward chooses all of his words carefully to avoid lying to Bella and overpromising something he can’t deliver. At the time, he wasn’t planning on staying with Bella for her definition of “forever.”

