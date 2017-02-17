Midnight Oil is making a comeback with a huge world tour

Midnight Oil.

Four years after stepping away from the limelight and microphones as a Labor politician, Peter Garrett is going back to his old job as lead singer of Midnight Oil, with the band hitting the stage for the first time in eight years on a global tour.

The 50-gig, six-month The Great Circle World Tour kicks off in April in South America, followed by the USA and Canada, the Europe and the UK before heading south to New Zealand in September.

It climaxes with 18 concerts around Australia, kicking off in Alice Springs and Darwin in October and concluding at The Domain, Sydney, on November 11.

The last time Midnight Oil, which formed in Sydney in 1976, played together was the benefit concert “Sound Relief” at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009. Before heading overseas, they plan to return to their roots with a small pub gig in April – the month Garrett turns 64. Details will be announced closer to the date.

Announcing the tour today, Garrett said: “Your musical heart never stops beating even if you’re doing other things.”

Returning to the stage at an age when most people are thinking about retirement did not phase the front man.

“I think we’ve never felt better, fresher, nastier, sweeter and more energetic,” he said.

Midnight Oil is also releasing a remastered $250 box set of all 11 studio albums and 2 EPs called “The Full Tank”, as well as a set of 4 CDs/8 DVDs called “The Overflow Tank” featuring 14 hours of previously unreleased and rare material. Both box sets come in replica miniature water tanks and there is also a vinyl edition. It will be released on May 5 through Sony Music.

People who sign up to Midnight Oil’s mailing list will get first access to Australian tickets on pre-sale on Thursday, February 23, before the remaining tickets are released on Monday, February 27.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.