The Mideast Right Now: Internet Shutdown In Bahrain, Violence In Yemen, Media Blackout In Iran

Photo: ap

Across the Mideast, chaos and protest continues to spread.Here’s a quick update:



In Bahrian there are reports that the internet has been shut off somehow. NYT’s Nick Kristoff says he has to use a satellite phone to report.

In Libya there is a rumour going around that the ruling party’s HQ is on fire.

Four people were injured in clashes in Yemen.

In Iran, Al-Jazeera’s Evan Hill says that there’s talk of foreign media being banned today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.