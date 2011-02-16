The Mideast Right Now: Internet Shutdown In Bahrain, Violence In Yemen, Media Blackout In Iran

Joe Weisenthal
iran ahmadinejad

Photo: ap

Across the Mideast, chaos and protest continues to spread.Here’s a quick update:

  • In Bahrian there are reports that the internet has been shut off somehow. NYT’s Nick Kristoff says he has to use a satellite phone to report.
  • In Libya there is a rumour going around that the ruling party’s HQ is on fire.
  • Four people were injured in clashes in Yemen.
  • In Iran, Al-Jazeera’s Evan Hill says that there’s talk of foreign media being banned today.

