The History Of Mideast Oil Crises In 3 Simple Charts

Photo: Egypt

So far the rioting and chaos in Egypt has had only a limited impact on the oil market.On Friday oil spiked big, but it hasn’t done much since then. That the Suez Canal is still operating smoothly is good news.



But the dominos may still fall. Tomorrow there’s a day of rage planned in Yemen. Libya and Jordan are both nervous.

In a recent strategy dek, Morgan Stanley’s Hussein Alidina reviewed a few key charts pertaining to the Mideast and possible impacts on the oil market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.