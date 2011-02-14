The Simple Reason The Mideast Is Doomed To Uprising After Uprising After Uprising

Photo: AP

In the wake of the Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions, concerns have increased that this could be the start of a cascade of change that will envelop the entire Middle East.A key driving force for revolt in the region has been high unemployment and rising food costs.



And while there has been other tinder, certainly the demographic conditions of the region are part of what has made inflation and unemployment so incendiary.

When looking through the data, what’s clear is that GDP per capita is low throughout the region (with Saudi Arabia and Libya as outliers) and the media ages are low (with Tunisia the exception).

So if you have little money, and a lot of your unemployed are young, you have a group of people who may riot to change their status.

Nomura has compiled data, both on the demographic situation in the region and the risks of political revolt. What’s clear is that the youngest populations have the least stable governments, but there’s more to be found from knowing the details of demographic instability throughout the region.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.