The Simple Reason The Mideast Is Doomed To Uprising After Uprising After Uprising

Photo: AP
In the wake of the Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions, concerns have increased that this could be the start of a cascade of change that will envelop the entire Middle East.A key driving force for revolt in the region has been high unemployment and rising food costs.
And while there has been other tinder, certainly the demographic conditions of the region are part of what has made inflation and unemployment so incendiary.
When looking through the data, what’s clear is that GDP per capita is low throughout the region (with Saudi Arabia and Libya as outliers) and the media ages are low (with Tunisia the exception).
So if you have little money, and a lot of your unemployed are young, you have a group of people who may riot to change their status.
Nomura has compiled data, both on the demographic situation in the region and the risks of political revolt. What’s clear is that the youngest populations have the least stable governments, but there’s more to be found from knowing the details of demographic instability throughout the region.
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 32.1%
Median Age: 23.9
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 6.0%
GDP Per Capita: $2,278
Stability Latest: Hosni Mubarak has resigned and now Egypt's army is in charge of plotting a democratic course for the country.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 34.0%
Median Age: 22.8
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 5.8%
GDP Per Capita: $3,357
Stability Latest: The King has sacked his government, but protests look likely to continue.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 22.9%
Median Age: 29.1
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 4.7%
GDP Per Capita: $3,618
Stability Latest: Tunisia's revolution has seen the president leave the country and a new government start to form.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 32.0%
Median Age: 24.6
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 3.0%
GDP Per Capita: $14,552
Stability Latest: Saudi Arabia has a diverse population and high youth unemployment. There have already been protests against the government for its recent handling of flooding in the country.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 28.0%
Median Age: 26.2
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 4.9%
GDP Per Capita: $2,914
Stability Latest: Morocco is heavily exposed to the rise in wheat prices.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 34.7%
Median Age: 22.5
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 4.0%
GDP Per Capita: $2,500
Stability Latest: While some dissidents pushed for protests this weekend online, Syria did not see any major protests against its president.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 30.1%
Median Age: 26.2
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 5.4%
GDP Per Capita: $10,740
Stability Latest: Libya's yet to experience any notable anti-regime protests, as the country's economy continues to open up.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 27.0%
Median Age: 26.2
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 3.0%
GDP Per Capita: $4,572
Stability Latest: Algeria is set for protests on February 12 from opposition groups, who will be denying a government ban on demonstrations.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 23.8%
Median Age: 26.8
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 5.1%
GDP Per Capita: $4,869
Stability Latest: Both Iran's government, and opposition, have been attempting to use the Egyptian protests to their advantage. Iran experienced significant protests in 2009.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 43.4%
Median Age: 17.8
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 3.5%
GDP Per Capita: $2,500
Stability Latest: Yemen had its own 'day of rage' on Friday, when 20,000 protested against the government.
Source: Nomura
Youth Population (15 years or younger): 40.7%
Median Age: 19.3
GDP Growth 2005-2009: 3.7%
GDP Per Capita: $3,600
Stability Latest: Iraq has been experiencing small protests against the government in recent days.
Source: Nomura
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.