Middle Tennessee just pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA history over Michigan State, and everyone's brackets are busted

Scott Davis
Middle Tennessee State University just pulled off the biggest upset of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and perhaps of all time.

In a 2-15 matchup with Michigan State, Middle Tennessee shocked the world, winning 90-81.

In doing so, they became just the eighth No. 2 seed to beat a No. 15 seed in tournament history, overcoming a -16.5 spread that favoured MSU.

The massive upset likely ruined a lot of brackets. According to ESPN, MSU, who many thought should be a No. 1 seed, were selected to make the round of 32 by 91% of ESPN bracket users, the Sweet 16 by 80.9% of users, the Final Four by 38.6% of users, and to win the entire tournament by 22% of users.

Middle Tennessee took the sports world by surprise right out of the gate, surging to a 15-2 lead, from which they never looked back. They were led by an even performance from their starters, getting 21 points from forward Robert Upshaw, with double-digit scoring from their other four starters.

