Aeroplane designers have a brilliant idea for the middle seat

The days of waiting in a crammed airline aisle while some guy struggles to pull his bag from the overhead could soon be over. Molon Labe Seating has released their design for Side-slip seats — airline seats that compact and slide over each other to add more room to the aisle during boarding and exiting. By just replacing the seats, airlines could turn around planes faster, which could make travel time more efficient and airline tickets less expensive.

