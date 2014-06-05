24 Middle School Students Suspended Just For Sharing A Facebook Post About The School Dress Code

About 24 middle schoolers in Spalding County, Atlanta, are being suspended this week, all for a Facebook post that encouraged peers to break the school’s dress code during the final week of classes.

WSBTV reports not all of the students followed through with the plan to dress against the school’s enforced code, just shared or commented on the post, which was created on Sunday evening.

The Facebook post simply told students to all “wear red” on Monday.

A 7thgrade student told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona said that she wanted to remain anonymous, but said she didn’t break dress code, just commented “I’m in” on the post.

Christopher Cagle, the father of a suspended honour roll student, told WSBTV that the principal called the actions of the students “terroristic threats” and did not contact the parents of the students before suspending all of them.

Business Insider has reached out to administrators at Cowan Road Middle School for comment.

Watch WSBTV’s full report:

