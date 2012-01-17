WATCH: A Middle School Basketball Game Ends In Utter Chaos, And A 50-Foot Buzzer Beater

The YouTube title for this video of a wild basketball finish is, “P.J. Franklin’s shot heard round Beaufort County.”



It makes it sound like a kooky Civil War-era fable or something. But the video is actually of the chaotic ending to Hilton Head Middle School’s miracle victory of Beaufort.

We have no idea what the score is, but four shots go down in the space of 20 seconds As a commenter pointed out, Hilton Head (the team in white) wins on a half-court heave at the buzzer with the score tied 37-37.

Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

