Heat Fan Who Flipped Off Joakim Noah Is The Widow Of A Hedge Funder Who Mysteriously Died In His Pool

The woman who gave Chicago Bulls player Joakim Noah an epic middle finger after he was ejected last night is Filomena Tobias, the widow of hedge funder Scott Tobias, according to the Sun-Sentinel.



Here’s the photo from USA Today, which has been everywhere today:

NSFW but you HAVE to see this photo from Noah’s ejection tonight. twitter.com/HPbasketball/s… — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 9, 2013

Scott Tobias was 44 years old and the CEO of the $300-million hedge fund Circle T when he drowned in his pool late at night in 2007. Although police found nothing suspicious, his four brothers later accused Filomena (who goes by Phyllis) of murder by drugging him and luring him into the pool so he could take his money.

But police officially cleared her in February 2008.

The death was the subject of an insane 2008 New York Magazine profile that involves cocaine, male prostitutes, and a “300-pound gay con man and Internet psychic with a long criminal history named Billy Ash who claims to have been the couple’s personal assistant and may well have fabricated all or part of his claims regarding Seth and Phyllis because he’s a proven liar and self-serving attention seeker.”

The article also details how Filomena, who goes by Phyllis, had problems with an different ex-husband:

“Phyllis moved to Palm Beach and was selling insurance when she met Jacknin, a divorce attorney. They got married in 1993 and had two children. But in October 2002 Jacknin filed for divorce, claiming Phyllis had gotten numerous credit cards without his consent and run the balance to the maximum. Jacknin didn’t move out of the couple’s home after they separated. He was worried about his two children. Phyllis was furious about that. The police were summoned three times in 2003, and each time, Jay Jacknin said his wife was the aggressor. He said she struck him, threw a phone, and pulled his hair.”

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Filomena and her family are Heat season ticket holders.

Read the entire NY Mag profile >

