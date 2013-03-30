Genius Homeowner Is Turning Their House Into A Gigantic Middle Finger Pointed Straight At The Nation's Capital

In Washington DC, A homeowner on V Street is carrying out a renovation on their property. It looks like a gigantic middle finger.



The construction is getting a little bit of attention from local blogs like DCist and PopVille.com, which kindly gave us permission to run this picture.

PoPville.comAt first the garish display is jarring, until you realise that this block of houses faces south, at which point the undoubtedly patriotic homeowner’s intentions become totally obvious.

For those of you unfamiliar with the geography of D.C. here is the general map of what is going on here:

Well done, renovators.

Read more at it on PopVille.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.