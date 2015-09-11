Apple is finally bringing the middle finger emoji to the iPhone

The middle finger emoji is finally making its way to an iPhone near you.
After years of being noticeably absent from Apple’s keyboard, the hotly anticipated emoji has appeared in the developer version of iOS 9.1, a software update that will be released to the public sometime this fall.
The middle finger joins a host of other new emoji, like the burrito and taco, in the forthcoming update. We are getting blessed with these new emoji thanks to an update to the Unicode standard earlier this summer.
Praise be.
