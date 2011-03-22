Here Are The 11 Countries At Risk Of Becoming The Next Libya

Photo: ap

The revolutions in North Africa have expanded from a tiny uprising in Tunisia, to a full blown Middle East revolt that has toppled governments and brought the west’s biggest powers to war.Now, with Tunisia finished, Egypt primed for elections, and Libya at war, who’s next?



We guide you through those candidates still in the midst of change, who have yet to see their regimes toppled. Some are countering with extreme force. Others are trying to appease their upset populations. But all remain under stress as protesters take to the streets.

