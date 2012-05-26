REVEALED: The Real Reason They Refuse To Hold The Olympics In The Middle East

Photo: YouTube

The International Olympic Committee rejected Qatar’s bid for the 2020 Olympics yesterday. Here’s why:

Athletes would burst into flames because it’s 100+ degrees there

The Games would have to be held in October to avoid the 110-degree summer heat, which would kill TV ratings worldwide

The space-age artificial cloud that the country promised to invent are imaginary

It would cost significantly more money than the record $42 BILLION it cost China to stage the Games

OK, we’re paraphrasing, but that’s the gist of a 90-page report that the IOC published in support of their decision.



Why does this matter?

Well, last year, FIFA awarded the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in controversial fashion — widespread allegations of bribery are still coming out.

Basically, FIFA ignored a bunch of real issues, and now the IOC is making them look dumb by publishing a 90-page report detailing exactly why it’s ridiculous to stage such a big event in Qatar.

Qatar (technically Doha and Baku) was one of five semi-finalists to host the Games. But 12 members of the committee rejected the proposal, and now only the bids from Madrid, Tokyo, and Istanbul remain.

DON’T MISS: The 30 Hottest Athletes Going Into The Summer Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.