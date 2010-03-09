Middle East / North Africa Oil Reserves, Production, And Exports

HedgeFundLIVE.com – In my endless quest to provide our members with useful information to help their trading and investing and general understanding of domestic and global events, I thought it would make sense to produce a list of the oil reserve, production, and export statistics of the MENA (Middle East / North African) countries. This list is in order of largest reserves, bpd = barrels per day.



-Saudi Arabia: 265bln barrels of reserves, 8.5mln bpd of production, 6mln bpd of exports.

-Iran: 138bln barrels of reserves, 3.8mln bpd of production, 2.6mln bpd of exports -Iraq: 115bln barrels of reserves, 2.4mln bpd of production, 2mln bpd of exports.

-Kuwait: 101.5bln barrels of reserves, 2.3mln bpd of production, 2mln bpd of exports.

