Middle East Mogul May Make $163 Million Hamptons Land Grab

A Middle Eastern investor may be preparing to drop $163 million on two massive Hamptons properties.



NY Post: Hamptons brokers are buzzing about a possible mega-deal on the East End.

Sources say a Middle Eastern investor, who’s been travelling with an entourage, is considering the purchase of both the 115-acre Two Trees Farm in Bridgehampton and the adjoining 60-acre Three Ponds Farm. The two properties have a combined price tag of $163 million.

“Residents in the area were surprised by the motorcade of black SUVs carrying the men in their native garb,” says one insider.

Two Trees, listed at $95 million and owned by developer David Walentas, is the site of the Bridgehampton Polo Club, while Three Ponds, featuring a private USGA-approved golf course, is owned by Cheryl Gordon Krongard.

Two Trees broker Tim Davis denied such a deal was afoot; Three Ponds agent Susan Breitenbach had no comment.

Corcoran has both listings: here and here.

