Markets Falling Across The Middle East But The Egyptian Situation Is By Far The Worst

Markets across the Middle East are down this weekend, with shares in Dubai and Saudi Arabia selling off in response to the decline in the value of crude oil.



In Saturday trading, the Saudi Arabian Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.6%, but it has rebounded slightly today, up 0.3%. Shares on the Dubai DFM General Index were down 1% in trading today.

The rise of sectarian violence in Egypt is hammering markets there, with shares down 1.7%, according to Bloomberg. The Egyptian market is now approaching its lowest level since April of 2009.

