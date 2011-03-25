Here Is The Document That Explains To Rebels In The Middle East How To Stay Anonymous Online And Safe From Reprisal

Photo: ap

With revolutions increasingly organised on the Internet, on Twitter, and through cell phones, it is more important than ever for potential activists to keep themselves anonymous online.Accessnow.org, a group founded after the 2009 Iranian post-election crackdown and dedicated to building the technical capacity of civil social groups, took up the challenge of creating a guide to help.



The resulting document, “A Practical Guide To Protecting Your Identity And Security Online And When Using Mobile Phones: For Citizens In The Middle East, North Africa, And Beyond,” is an FAQ for anyone worried “reducing surveillance and monitoring, protecting privacy, and dealing with censorship.” (You can read the Arabic version here.)

It targets revolutionaries in Middle East and North Africa but can be used by anyone around the world. Good advice if you happen to be in need of some.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.