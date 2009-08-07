Middle Class And Hungry

An economist is saying the recession is over, Goldman Sachs is making money again and the Dow Jones is up almost 5.5% for the year. But Shangrai-La this is not.



According to this telling report from CNNMoney.com, middle class folks in Detroit are hungry. That’s right — they don’t have enough food:

“The food crunch is intensifying, and spreading to people not used to dealing with hunger. As middle class workers lose their jobs, the same folks that used to donate to soup kitchens and pantries have become their fastest growing set of recipients.

‘We’ve seen about a third more people than before,’ said Jean Hagopian, a volunteer at the New Life food pantry, part of the New Life Assembly of God church in Roseville, a suburb some 20 miles northeast of Detroit. Hagopian said many of the new people seeking assistance are men, former breadwinners now in desperate need of a food basket.”

And it’s not just Motor City: for the first time, more than 34 million Americans are recieving food stamps — that’s about one in nine Americans. Looks like those green shoots aren’t everywhere.

