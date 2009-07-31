Middle America Girds For Chinese Invasion

Is there any other way to interpret this news?



KTUL Oklahoma: An increasing number of Oklahoma schools are now offering Chinese as a foreign language. State Education Department officials say 13 public schools and seven private schools are now offering Chinese language and culture classes. World language education director Desa Dawson says more than 5,000 students in 44 schools within those districts are taking Chinese classes.

