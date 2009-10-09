Middle America Discovers What Obama's Tire Tariff Will Do To Their Pocket Books

Tariffs on Chinese tires isn’t a subject that’s just limited to discussions in The Economist and on the opinion page of the Wall Street Journal.



In middle America (well, Vegas, which is kind of on the left coast) the local media is talking about how Obama’s tire tariffs is going to whack consumers in the pocket book. We can’t wait to see how that plays politically.

KVBC: If it’s been a while since you bought a new set of tires get ready for some sticker shock. President Obama imposed a new tariff on imported tires from China. Chinese tires have been popular, especially lately, because they are more affordable than their American counterparts. Now, the Chinese brands will cost you more.

The hike affects only Chinese imports, which amount to about 17 per cent of the U.S. tire industry; roughly 46 million tires per year.

Explains Ted Wiens general manager Chris Publow, “…so the concern then is that is those tires coming in are all going to be raised in prices – who’s going to have to pay the higher price?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.