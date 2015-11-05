The mortality rate for middle-aged white Americans is rising, defying life expectancy trends around the world

In a development that defies life expectancy trends around the world, the mortality rate for white, middle-aged Americans went up between 1999 and 2013, according to a study from Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton.

Specifically, the death rate rose for white Americans between the ages of 45 and 54 that have a high school degree or less. It increased by 134 deaths per 100,000 people. All other middle-aged demographic groups — including college-educated whites in the same age range — saw a decrease in mortality rates.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

