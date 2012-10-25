Here's Proof That Mid-Sized Firms Are Dominating The Recovery [PRESENTATION]

Photo: By lululemonathletica on Flickr
Some say that small businesses are the biggest creator of jobs, while some say it’s large corporations. In fact, it’s the middle market companies — those between small and big businesses, with between $10 million and $1 billion in revenues — that have played the biggest role in the recovery.
Anil Makhaija, director of the National centre for the Middle Market, shared with us the PowerPoint presentation he delivered at GE’s Middle Market Summit this morning, where he points out how the sector grew employment by 3.8 per cent last year, versus 2.5 per cent in small and 0.8 per cent in large firms.
These firms are also growing three times as fast as companies listed on the S&P 500.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.