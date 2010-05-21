Markets Pulling Back, NASDAQ Still The Big Loser

Update 2:25 PM ET:



Dow down 2.1%, or 217 points

S&P 500 down 2.3%, or 25 points

NASDAQ down 2.7%, or 62 points

Update 2:16 PM ET:

Other markets in the Americas are also taking a beating today:

Canada’s TSX down 1.82%

Brazil’s BOVESPA down 2.51%

Argentina’s MERVAL down 3.5%

Update 2:12 PM ET:

Markets have pulled back off of their 2:05 PM dive lower, with all key exchanges cutting losses.

Update 2:05 PM ET:

Dow down 2.6%, or 270 points

S&P 500 down 3.2%, or 36 points

NASDAQ down 3.57%, or 81 points

Update 2:03 PM ET:

Dow down 2.6%, or 270 points

S&P 500 down 3.0%, or 33 points

NASDAQ down 3.4%, or 79 points

Update 1:40 PM ET:

Dow down 2.4%, or 250

S&P 500 down 2.6%, or 30 points

NASDAQ down 3%, or 69 points

Update 1:13 PM ET: The market has come back a bit. The NASDAQ is now only down 3.6%

Update 1:00 PM ET: Everything’s getting worse now. Dow off over 340. Oil in freefall.

Original post: Let’s do a quick mid-dray roundup of where things stand.

The big loser is the NASDAQ, down 3.5%. The S&P 500 is hot on its tail down 3.1%. The Dow is off 2.8%. All of these are pretty close to the lows of the day.

Things are ugly in the commodities space, too with oil below $65! Remember, just a few days ago we were looking at oil around $90.

Gold is off $5.

Volatility is going nuts, with the Vix up 25%.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

