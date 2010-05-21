Markets Pulling Back, NASDAQ Still The Big Loser

Update 2:25 PM ET:
Dow down 2.1%, or 217 points
S&P 500 down 2.3%, or 25 points
NASDAQ down 2.7%, or 62 points
Update 2:16 PM ET:
Other markets in the Americas are also taking a beating today:
Canada’s TSX down 1.82%
Brazil’s BOVESPA down 2.51%
Argentina’s MERVAL down 3.5%
Update 2:12 PM ET:
Markets have pulled back off of their 2:05 PM dive lower, with all key exchanges cutting losses.
Update 2:05 PM ET:
Dow down 2.6%, or 270 points
S&P 500 down 3.2%, or 36 points
NASDAQ down 3.57%, or 81 points
Update 2:03 PM ET:
Dow down 2.6%, or 270 points
S&P 500 down 3.0%, or 33 points
NASDAQ down 3.4%, or 79 points
Update 1:40 PM ET:
Dow down 2.4%, or 250
S&P 500 down 2.6%, or 30 points
NASDAQ down 3%, or 69 points
Update 1:13 PM ET: The market has come back a bit. The NASDAQ is now only down 3.6%
Update 1:00 PM ET: Everything’s getting worse now. Dow off over 340. Oil in freefall.
Original post: Let’s do a quick mid-dray roundup of where things stand.
The big loser is the NASDAQ, down 3.5%. The S&P 500 is hot on its tail down 3.1%. The Dow is off 2.8%. All of these are pretty close to the lows of the day.
Things are ugly in the commodities space, too with oil below $65! Remember, just a few days ago we were looking at oil around $90.
Gold is off $5.
Volatility is going nuts, with the Vix up 25%.
Photo: Stockcharts.com
