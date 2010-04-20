Mid-Day Update: Here's What You Need To Know Right Now

Indices:



DJIA: Down 24 points to 10,994.

NASDAQ: Down 23 points to 2457.

S&P 500: Down 5 points to 1186.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): $80.62 / +4.73%

Citigroup Inc (C): $4.78 / +4.71%

Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $24.54 / +3.50%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

MEMC Electronic Materials Inc (WFR): $15.17 / -6.65%

AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS): $20.54 / -4.91%

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.31 / -4.50%

Commodities:

Oil: Down 2.2% or $1.89 to $81.35 a barrel.

Gold: Down 0.2% or $2.40 to $1134.50 an ounce.

Silver: Flat at $17.68 an ounce.

Futures:

Blasts of red with equities and energy showing big declines.

Sugar, pork bellies, and lumber showing strong gains.

Corn down over 3% to 352.50.

Now here are the stories you need to know:

It has emerged that the SEC was not unanimous in its decision to press charges against Goldman Sachs. The split vote brings some doubts into the organisation’s decision to press fraud charges against the firm.

The ash crisis is starting to effect the Greek bailout effort with CDS on the country’s government debt rising because talks have been delayed. UK airspace is set to reopen on Tuesday.

European airlines are seeking aid from their national governments and the European Union for the losses they have incurred due to the ash crisis. Many airlines are saying the impact of this crisis may be worse than that of September 11 on the industry.

Citigroup’s earnings surprised this morning, with trading revenues so large that they offset loan losses, and the bank earned $4.4 billion.

Oil is down to $81 due to the combined crunch brought on demand from the ash crisis and market uncertainty over Goldman Sachs. Jet fuel prices are also down as a result.

All prices as of 11:55 AM EST.

