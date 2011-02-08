Drew Brees Wants To Run For Governor

10 things you need to know about politics today…

1. President Obama addressed the US Chamber of Commerce today. The “march to the centre” strategy continues. Full transcript here.

2. Alabama Governor Bob Riley is being “encouraged” to run for president, according to the Birmingham News. Among those encouraging him: TV chat show host Joe Scarborough.

3. Congresswoman Jane Harman (D-CA) is leaving the US House of Representatives to head up the Woodrow Wilson centre.

4. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees told Reuters he would be interested in running for political office after his football career is over.

5. US Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) will address a group of social conservatives in Iowa in early March. The libertarian folk hero recently ran second in a straw poll of GOP activists in New Hampshire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.