Mid-Day: Market Turning In Another Lemon, Dow Below 9,000

Horrible retail earnings, a bone-rattling warning from Cisco and the “return” of Vladimir Putin are shaping up to make this another miserable day on the markets. At mid-day, the indices off around 3%, with the Dow giving up about 300 points, falling well below 9,000. Today’s moves follows yesterday’s post-election 5% comedown.
What are you seeing out there?
