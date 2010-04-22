Mid-Day Update: Here's What's Going On Right Now

Indices:



DJIA: Down 11 points to 11,106.

NASDAQ: Down 6 points to 2494.

S&P 500: Down 3 points to 1204.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $6.57 / +12.69%

Marshall & Ilsley Corp (MI): $9.92 / +6.55%

Zions Bancorp (ZION): $28.99 / +5.73%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD): $40.40 / -10.36%

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR): $29.58 / -6.27%

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX): $76.97 / -4.74%

Commodities:

Oil: Down 0.92% or $0.77 to $83.08 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.05% or $0.60 to $1139.80 an ounce.

Silver: Up 0.25% or $0.04 to $17.87 an ounce.

Futures:

Mixed, with grains and softs seeing most of the gains.

Palladium on the rise; up 2.25% to $563.80 an ounce.

Natural gas futures up 1.25% to 4.0250.

Now here are the stories you need to know:

Further doubts emerged over the legitimacy of the SEC’s case against Goldman Sachs, as it was revealed that it has testimony that contradicts its case. Goldman’s Frabrice Tourre has agreed to testify to the U.S. Senate.

Morgan Stanley beat earnings estimates notching EPS of $0.99, higher than the projected $0.57. The bank was buoyed by its fixed income division, which had its earning double over last year.

AT&T also beat earnings numbers, but its future earnings are in doubt over whether or not the company will be able to maintain its exclusivity rights in the U.S. for Apple’s iPhone.

First qua ter profit for McDonalds impressed with the restaurant chain making $1.00 a share, up $0.13 from a year earlier. The firm said the results were a product of better breakfast sales.

As airlines in Europe return to some normalcy there is a rumour that a British Airways plane has experienced engine failure due to volcanic ash and has had to be diverted.

All prices as of 11:45 AM EST

